Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

