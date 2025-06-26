Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.84.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

