Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,640.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hershey by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.42. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

