Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,990,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,217 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,056,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after buying an additional 268,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.