Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $73,758,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,989 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 265,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 336,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,727,000 after purchasing an additional 252,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $157.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.