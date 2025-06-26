Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.76.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.12 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.