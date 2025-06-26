Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0%

TTE opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

