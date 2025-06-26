Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,597,000 after buying an additional 588,302 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,760,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,040. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

