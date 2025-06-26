Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,135.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.