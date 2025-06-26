Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $343.70 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.33 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.78 and its 200-day moving average is $348.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.