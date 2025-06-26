Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

GSHD stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 99.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,216,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $5,187,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,885.26. This trade represents a 27.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

