Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Freshpet Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $67.88 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 218.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

