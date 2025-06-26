Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $255.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.70 and a 200-day moving average of $256.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

