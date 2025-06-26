Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 209.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $735.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $759.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

