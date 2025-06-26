Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 430.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,235,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in UMB Financial by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 225,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 22,173.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 175,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,835,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

