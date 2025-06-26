Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

