Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis increased its stake in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

