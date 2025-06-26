Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CME Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in CME Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $273.03 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.11 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average of $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

