Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 102.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 211,437 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

