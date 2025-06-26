Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,611 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

