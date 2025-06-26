Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,045 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $93,672,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,115,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,778,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

