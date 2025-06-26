Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 738 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,997,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.15, for a total value of $2,139,837.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,506,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,744,894.90. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average is $309.78.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

