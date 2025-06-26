Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

