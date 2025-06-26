Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1,195.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.