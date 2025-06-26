Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 286,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

