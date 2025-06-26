Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $270.09 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.08. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.