Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
KNX stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.