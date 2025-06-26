Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

