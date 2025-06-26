Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:RELX opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. Relx Plc has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

