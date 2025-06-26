Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,915 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Valvoline worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 221.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0%

VVV opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

