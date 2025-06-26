Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

