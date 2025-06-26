Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

NOVT stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

