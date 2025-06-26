Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,516 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 698.5% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479,088 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

