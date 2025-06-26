Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,520 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 179.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FE opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.