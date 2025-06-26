Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,215 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

