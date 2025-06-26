Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,693 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

