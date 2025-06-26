Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GXO stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

