Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

