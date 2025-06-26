Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 20,688 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,097,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after acquiring an additional 801,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,727,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 404,940 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

