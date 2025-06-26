Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 604 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE APH opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

