Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Amdocs by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

