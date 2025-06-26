Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

