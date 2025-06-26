Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,527,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 94,945 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

