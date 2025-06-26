Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,448,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

