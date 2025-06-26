Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

