Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.