Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $466.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.