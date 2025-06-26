Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $225.68.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,023.44. This represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,248 shares of company stock valued at $121,549,799. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

