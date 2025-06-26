Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

