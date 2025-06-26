Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE NVS opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

