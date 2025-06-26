Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,224 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

